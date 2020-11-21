NBA free agency 2020: Christian Wood reportedly nearing deal with Houston Rockets

Christian Wood, the most unheralded high-quality unrestricted free agent on the NBA market, is close to a three-year, $27 million contract with the Houston Rockets, according to Frank Isola of ESPN and SiriusXM.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, however, Wood remains engaged with other interested teams.

The 25-year-old big man averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game for the Detroit Pistons this past season. Following the trade of All-Star center Andre Drummond at the February deadline, Wood’s averages jumped to 22.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and two assists in 34.2 minutes a night as a starter.

The concern is that those numbers came on a dreadful team that finished 1-11 in that span. Wood’s market was set on a single productive season. Undrafted in 2015, he bounced around from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans over a three-season run sandwiched around two years in the G-League. Detroit claimed him off waivers when New Orleans cut him in July 2019.

The 6-foot-10 Wood displayed a broad range of skills in his first serious NBA opportunity. He shot 77% at the rim, 43.8% from mid-range and 38.6% on 2.3 three-point attempts per game. The Pistons were 4.5 points per 100 possessions better defensively with Wood on the floor, and his opponents shot 6.4% worse than their season averages on five attempts per game inside of six feet.

Christian Wood enjoyed a monster contract year with the Detroit Pistons. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Add it all up, and Wood has a chance to be a game-changing foundational piece moving forward.

In his four-year NBA career, Wood previously posted career earnings of $4.2 million. This season marked the end of the two-year, $3.1 million minimum contract he originally signed with the Bucks in 2018. That made him one of the NBA’s best bargains in 2019-20. Time will tell he can meet the value of this contract.

The $27 million figure comes as a surprise, considering the Pistons committed $25 million to Mason Plumlee in addition to committing salary to several other centers through the draft, trades and free agency.

The Rockets are in disarray. Longtime general manager Daryl Morey left to take a job with the Philadelphia 76ers. They traded starting forward Robert Covington for future draft assets, and superstars James Harden and Russell Westbrook have both reportedly asked out of Houston. Wood could either be a selling point to the two former MVPs that the team is still intent on competing or a rebuilding block should they leave.

