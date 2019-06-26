NBA free agency 2019: Ten shooters who can help Warriors next season originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Immediately after the Warriors won Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Stephen Curry called Toronto's strategy "janky" after the Raptors used a box-and-1 to corral the star guard.

Now, weeks later - with free agents Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant out for the majority of next season, if not gone forever - the Warriors will need to fill out roster space with shooters to combat the "janky" strategy that other teams are sure to now employ on Curry.

However, with Golden State deep in the luxury tax, the team only will be able to sign players via the mid-level exception and minimum contracts. Luckily for the Warriors, that still leaves plenty of options to find a shooter who might keep defenses more honest.

