NBA free agency 2019: Best remaining players after initial wave of contracts originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

NBA free agency has been absolutely wild in the first six hours of teams and players being able to agree to new contracts and trades.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With the Jamal Murray extension, we have now crossed the $3 billion threshold in new money given out to NBA players today. — Jeff Siegel (@jgsiegel) July 1, 2019

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving teamed up to join the Brooklyn Nets, not the New York Knicks. The Knicks got roasted on Twitter for not landing a superstar and then put out a press release explaining the situation. The 76ers agreed to a sign-and-trade to send Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat, and then Philadelphia agreed to sign Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million contract. The Boston Celtics replaced Irving by agreeing to a four-year, $141 million max deal with Kemba Walker.

Oh, and the Golden State Warriors agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Nets to acquire D'Angelo Russell. The Warriors also agreed to move veteran forward Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies in another surprising trade.

There were many more reported contracts Sunday in addition to the deals noted above, but plenty of quality players still are available.

Here are the best free agents remaining, sorted by position:

Rajon Rondo, PG, UFA

Delon Wright, PG, RFA

Quinn Cook, PG, RFA

Jeremy Lin, PG, UFA

T.J. McConnell, PG, UFA

Emmanuel Mudiay, PG, UFA

Elfrid Payton, PG, UFA













Story continues

Tyreke Evans, SG, UFA

Danny Green, SG, UFA

Lance Stephenson, SG, UFA

Seth Curry, SG, UFA

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG, UFA

Vince Carter, SG, UFA

Wayne Ellington, SG, UFA













Kawhi Leonard, SF, UFA

Marcus Morris, SF, UFA

Jonas Jerebko, SF, UFA

Kelly Oubre Jr. SF, RFA







Richaun Holmes, PF, UFA

Kenneth Faried, PF, UFA

Markieff Morris, PF, UFA

JaMychal Green, PF, RFA

Noah Vonleh, PF, UFA

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, PF, UFA

Jeff Green, PF, UFA



Kevon Looney, C, UFA

DeMarcus Cousins, C, UFA

Enes Kanter, C, UFA

Nene Hilario, C, UFA

Willie Cauley-Stein, C, RFA

Kyle O'Quinn, C, UFA



























Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.