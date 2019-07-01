NBA free agency 2019: Best remaining players after initial wave of contracts
NBA free agency has been absolutely wild in the first six hours of teams and players being able to agree to new contracts and trades.
With the Jamal Murray extension, we have now crossed the $3 billion threshold in new money given out to NBA players today.
— Jeff Siegel (@jgsiegel) July 1, 2019
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving teamed up to join the Brooklyn Nets, not the New York Knicks. The Knicks got roasted on Twitter for not landing a superstar and then put out a press release explaining the situation. The 76ers agreed to a sign-and-trade to send Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat, and then Philadelphia agreed to sign Al Horford to a four-year, $109 million contract. The Boston Celtics replaced Irving by agreeing to a four-year, $141 million max deal with Kemba Walker.
Oh, and the Golden State Warriors agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Nets to acquire D'Angelo Russell. The Warriors also agreed to move veteran forward Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies in another surprising trade.
There were many more reported contracts Sunday in addition to the deals noted above, but plenty of quality players still are available.
Here are the best free agents remaining, sorted by position:
Rajon Rondo, PG, UFA
Delon Wright, PG, RFA
Quinn Cook, PG, RFA
Jeremy Lin, PG, UFA
T.J. McConnell, PG, UFA
Emmanuel Mudiay, PG, UFA
Elfrid Payton, PG, UFA
Tyreke Evans, SG, UFA
Danny Green, SG, UFA
Lance Stephenson, SG, UFA
Seth Curry, SG, UFA
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG, UFA
Vince Carter, SG, UFA
Wayne Ellington, SG, UFA
Kawhi Leonard, SF, UFA
Marcus Morris, SF, UFA
Jonas Jerebko, SF, UFA
Kelly Oubre Jr. SF, RFA
Richaun Holmes, PF, UFA
Kenneth Faried, PF, UFA
Markieff Morris, PF, UFA
JaMychal Green, PF, RFA
Noah Vonleh, PF, UFA
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, PF, UFA
Jeff Green, PF, UFA
Kevon Looney, C, UFA
DeMarcus Cousins, C, UFA
Enes Kanter, C, UFA
Nene Hilario, C, UFA
Willie Cauley-Stein, C, RFA
Kyle O'Quinn, C, UFA
