NBA free agency 2018 tracker: Spurs' reported asking price for Kawhi Leonard in trade with Sixers

The LeBron James saga has entered the final stretch.

As the clock struck midnight on the opening of the NBA free agency window Sunday morning, there has been a never-ending stream of sources and information surrounding the courtship of the most talked about player in the NBA.

We'll keep up with all the incoming news here.

6:50 p.m. - Spurs reportedly asked for three first-round picks and two players from Sixers for Leonard

In exchange for Kawhi Leonard, the #Spurs asked the #76ers for three future first-round draft choices and two current players, per a source familiar with the negotiations. Source would not comment yet on which current players SA asked for. https://t.co/t7X5AIIiR6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 1, 2018

Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer previously reported the Sixers discussed a package that includes Dario Saric, Robert Covington and the Heat's unprotected 2021 first-round draft pick.

Schultz's report didn't have which two players the Spurs are asking for, however. Schultz did rule out that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were not the two players in the Spurs' offer. The stove is heating up.

1:18 p.m. - Embiid, Fultz and Simmons are off limits in a trade for Leonard.

The 76ers have engaged in talks with the Spurs on a potential Kawhi Leonard trade.



So far, Philly has kept Fultz, Embiid and Simmons off limits in talks, team sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/PsA3hNMQaw



— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2018

Story Continues

1:11 p.m. - If traded, Kawhi could stay for a while.

On the Sixers and a potential trade for Kawhi Leonard, it's worth noting that there are several people with Philadelphia who feel confident that Leonard would strongly consider re-signing there next summer if they traded for him. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 1, 2018

12:29 p.m. - The Sixers are still in for Kawhi Leonard.

Philly is absolutely still kicking around Kawhi possibilities. Unclear if/when they will jack up their offer to where the Spurs will seriously consider. https://t.co/LS8w6X6c72 — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) July 1, 2018

11:16 a.m. - The Sixers will meet with LeBron James' reps today in LA (see story).

For today's meeting, Sixers will meet with LeBron James' reps, sources tell ESPN. James will not attend this meeting. https://t.co/KJGS0xp5Yy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

10:14 a.m. - James Ennis emerges as an option off the bench for the Sixers.

The Pistons have James Ennis' early bird rights and have made re-signing him a priority. Several other teams, including the Sixers, Rockets and Nets, have expressed interest in signing the 28-year-old wing, league sources say. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) July 1, 2018

9:17 a.m. - Amir Johnson could be headed out of town.

I'm hearing that Amir Johnson is receiving interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicks. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) July 1, 2018

2:25 a.m. - Former Sixer Nik Stauskas goes west to play for Portland.

Free agent guard Nik Stauskas has agreed to a deal with Portland, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2018

1:01 a.m. - The Sixers have expressed interest in this former Knicks big man.

The Philadelphia 76ers have expressed significant interest in Kyle O'Quinn, according to league sources. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 1, 2018

12:59 a.m. - Marco Belinelli returns to the Spurs.

Free agent guard Marco Belinelli has agreed to a two-year, $12M deal with the Spurs, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018

Saturday at 11:59 p.m. - Ersan Ilyasova returns to the city he has played seven seasons in the NBA for.

Ersan Ilyasova has agreed to a 3 year, $21M deal with Milwaukee, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2018





More on the Sixers