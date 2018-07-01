NBA free agency 2018 tracker: Spurs' reported asking price for Kawhi Leonard in trade with Sixers

6:50 p.m. - Spurs reportedly asked for three first-round picks and two players from Sixers for Leonard

Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer previously reported the Sixers discussed a package that includes Dario Saric, Robert Covington and the Heat's unprotected 2021 first-round draft pick.

Schultz's report didn't have which two players the Spurs are asking for, however. Schultz did rule out that Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were not the two players in the Spurs' offer. The stove is heating up.

1:18 p.m. - Embiid, Fultz and Simmons are off limits in a trade for Leonard.

1:11 p.m. - If traded, Kawhi could stay for a while.

12:29 p.m. - The Sixers are still in for Kawhi Leonard.

11:16 a.m. - The Sixers will meet with LeBron James' reps today in LA (see story).

10:14 a.m. - James Ennis emerges as an option off the bench for the Sixers.

9:17 a.m. Amir Johnson could be headed out of town.

2:25 a.m. - Former Sixer Nik Stauskas goes west to play for Portland.

1:01 a.m. - The Sixers have expressed interest in this former Knicks big man.

12:59 a.m. - Marco Belinelli returns to the Spurs.

Saturday at 11:59 p.m. - Ersan Ilyasova returns to the city he has played seven seasons in the NBA for.


