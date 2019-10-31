Report: Ex-NBA first round pick Jim Farmer arrested, charged with human trafficking in Tennessee

Jim Farmer, who spent six seasons in the NBA after being selected No. 20 overall in 1987, was arrested in a sting operation in Tennessee last week. (Photo by Ken Levine/Getty Images)

Former NBA player Jim Farmer was arrested last week as part of a sting operation in Tennessee and is now facing a human trafficking charge in the state, according to the Tennessean.

Farmer was one of 16 men arrested in the two-day sting operation southeast of Nashville, Tennessee. He allegedly responded to an adult escort advertisement and agreed to both meet and pay $170 to an undercover officer who identified herself as a 16-year-old girl for sex, per the report.

The 55-year-old was arrested after arriving to meet the undercover officer and charged with one count of trafficking of sexual servitude, per the report. He was released on bond on Tuesday.

Farmer was selected No. 20 overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 1987 NBA draft. He spent five seasons in the league with the Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Seattle Supersonics, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets. He also spent two seasons playing overseas both in the Chinese Basketball Association and in Italy before briefly returning to the Nuggets in 1994 for his final season in the league. He averaged 5.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over 136 contests in the NBA, playing nearly 11 minutes per game.

The former Alabama standout reportedly worked as a country music singer and a model since his basketball career ended, and even put out a 10-track country album in 2001. He is reportedly due in court next month.

