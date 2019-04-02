NBA fines three Warriors for ripping refs

FILE PHOTO: NBA: Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves FILE PHOTO: Mar 29, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA issued a total of $75,000 in fines to three Golden State Warriors players on Tuesday for their criticisms of officials.

Forward Draymond Green was fined $35,000 for making statements on social media which "impugned the integrity of NBA officiating," according to the press release from NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.

Guard Stephen Curry was fined $25,000 for his actions and public statements "impugning the integrity of NBA officiating."

Forward Kevin Durant was fined $15,000 for public criticism of the officiating.

The actions of all three players had to dowith the Warriors' 131-130 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Down by three with 5.5 seconds left, Golden State inbounded the ball in its offensive end to Durant, who turned and fired a 3-pointer while being fouled.

The shot went in, which appeared to put the Warriors a free throw away from taking an improbable lead, before young referee Marat Kogut waved off the hoop, saying the foul occurred before the shot, which returned possession to the Warriors out of bounds.

"It's a four-point play," Durant told reporters afterward. "I mean, I don't know what else to say. Kind of mind-boggling. You catch and you go up for a shot, and you get fouled in any league -- any league -- that's a good bucket and a free throw. Any league, not just the NBA."

The next inbounds pass went to Curry, who buried a game-tying 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left on the clock.

Several Warriors laughed and pointed fingers at Kogut after the shot, but Minnesota ultimately got the last laugh.

After advancing the ball with a timeout, the Timberwolves attempted a lob to Karl-Anthony Towns under the hoop, only to watch the pass sail well over his head and out of bounds.

But there was another whistle. This time referee Leon Wood called Durant for bumping Towns as he attempted to leap for the uncatchable ball, awarding what turned out to be the game-winning free throw.

Asked afterward which of the late calls was worse, Curry responded: "You'd have to ask the MVP of tonight: Marat Kogut."

--Field Level Media