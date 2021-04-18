NBA fines Spurs for violating resting rules in game they won

  San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks to an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  San Antonio Spurs center Gorgui Dieng (7) talks to coach Gregg Popovich after being ejected during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks to an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
NEW YORK (AP) The NBA fined the San Antonio Spurs $25,000 on Sunday for violating the league's player resting policy - in a game the Spurs won by 26 points.

The Spurs sat DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl to give them rest on Saturday night in Phoenix. It didn't matter, as six Spurs players scored in double figures in a 111-85 rout of the Suns.

According to the league's resting policy, teams should not rest multiple healthy players for the same game. When they do rest healthy players, it is supposed to be in home games.

Under Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have long rested players even when they are healthy, one of the reasons the league first implemented a resting policy in 2017. Teams can be fined $100,000 for violating it.

  • Spurs win 111-85, stop Suns' 10-game home winning streak

    PHOENIX (AP) Rudy Gay scored 19 points, Drew Eubanks added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start of the season and the short-handed San Antonio Spurs had a surprisingly dominant 111-85 win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. The Spurs were playing without a handful of their main rotation players, including leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, but still controlled almost the entire game. The 6-foot-9 Eubanks has had an increased role over the past few weeks and finished with his second double-double in the past four games.

