NBA fines Pacers coach Carlisle $35,000 for criticizing refs

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Friday for public criticism of referees and questioning the integrity of the league and its officials.

Carlisle's remarks came after Indiana's 130-121 loss at New York on Wednesday, which gave the Knicks a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference second round playoff series.

Carlisle wondered if the Knicks were getting preferred calls as a big-city squad compared to the Pacers from the relatively small market of Indianapolis.

"Small-market teams deserve an equal shot," Carlisle said after Wednesday's game. "They deserve a fair shot no matter where they are playing."

The Pacers reportedly sent the league 78 examples on Thursday of referee calls or non-calls the team felt unhappy with from the first two games against the Knicks.

"We're always talking to our guys about not making it about the officials, but we deserve a fair shot," Carlisle said.

"Give New York credit for the physicality that they're playing with, but their physicality is rewarded and ours is penalized just time after time."

The Knicks made 18-of-22 free throws in game two while the Pacers made 10-of-17 attempts from the line.

