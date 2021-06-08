NBA fines Morey, 76ers each $75,000 for Tweet about Stephen Curry
Daryl Morey does get in trouble for his Tweets.
This time it wasn’t an international incident, but when Stephen Curry shouted out his brother Seth Curry for a strong playoff game, 76ers GM Morey Tweeted this:
join 'em pic.twitter.com/ta2mxXO92O
— Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) June 3, 2021
That will cost him $75,000 for “violating the league’s anti-tampering rule,” and the 76ers get a separate $75,000 fine for the same reason, the NBA announced on Monday. Stephen Curry is still under contract with the Warriors (and is likely to sign a much bigger one).
Morey tried to backtrack not long after his Tweet with this “it’s just a joke” followup, but the NBA league office is not always known for its sense of humor.
My goodness folks I am talking about the fact that we are all thrilled @sdotcurry is here with the @sixers — nothing else!
— Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) June 3, 2021
NBA fines Morey, 76ers each $75,000 for Tweet about Stephen Curry originally appeared on NBCSports.com