Daryl Morey does get in trouble for his Tweets.

This time it wasn’t an international incident, but when Stephen Curry shouted out his brother Seth Curry for a strong playoff game, 76ers GM Morey Tweeted this:

That will cost him $75,000 for “violating the league’s anti-tampering rule,” and the 76ers get a separate $75,000 fine for the same reason, the NBA announced on Monday. Stephen Curry is still under contract with the Warriors (and is likely to sign a much bigger one).

Morey tried to backtrack not long after his Tweet with this “it’s just a joke” followup, but the NBA league office is not always known for its sense of humor.

My goodness folks I am talking about the fact that we are all thrilled @sdotcurry is here with the @sixers — nothing else! — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) June 3, 2021

Check out more on the 76ers

Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic on shushing 76ers fans: ‘I almost stuck... NBA Playoffs Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch Embiid talks playing with knee injury, “I’m going to give everything...

NBA fines Morey, 76ers each $75,000 for Tweet about Stephen Curry originally appeared on NBCSports.com