NBA fines Marcus Smart $25K for altercation with Hawks star Trae Young originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart won't be suspended by the NBA for the actions that led to his ejection from Saturday night's road game against the Atlanta Hawks, but the league did announce Monday that he has been fined $ 25,000.

The incident happened with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter. Smart was initially called for a foul on Trae Young, and then he went over to the Hawks guard and pulled him down to the floor. Both players were assessed technical fouls and Smart was ejected.

The Celtics held on for a 134-125 win.

Smart and the Celtics will be back in action Monday night when they play the Rockets in Houston.

The Celtics entered Monday 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for first place in the Eastern Conference standings.