NBA fines Kings center Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 for public trade request

The NBA fined Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon $50,000 for publicly requesting a trade.

Dedmon signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Kings in July, but by the end of December he already wanted out of Sacramento. He told the Sacramento Bee on Sunday, “I would like to be traded. I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.”

The NBA quickly launched an investigation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 30-year-old Dedmon is averaging just 13.6 minutes over 23 games for the struggling Kings, and he has played all of seven minutes off the bench since the first week of December. He has been a healthy scratch by new Sacramento coach Luke Walton in 11 of the team’s past 13 games. This after producing 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game for the Atlanta Hawks last season.

A once-heralded rim protector who has expanded his shooting range in recent years, Dedmon may have suitors, even if he is low on the list of players you would expect to make a public trade request.

NBA bylaws bar players and their representatives from public trade requests. The league also fined Anthony Davis $50,000 last season after his agent, Rich Paul, made public his client’s trade request.

Kings center Dewayne Dedmon wants out of Sacramento. (Will Newton/Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @brohrbach

More from Yahoo Sports: