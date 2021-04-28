NBA fines Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 for attending strip club in Miami with Sterling Brown

The NBA fined Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 for violating the league’s health and safety protocols after he was out with teammate Sterling Brown in Miami earlier this month, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

Porter was out with Brown when he was allegedly attacked outside of a Miami strip club . He was reportedly hit in the back of his head with a bottle and attacked by multiple assailants, which left “blood everywhere.”

The NBA has fined Houston’s Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 since he was out with Sterling Brown when Brown was recently assaulted at a Miami club. League rules prohibit attending “indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.” pic.twitter.com/FLyesMqDpL — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 28, 2021

According to The New York Times’ Marc Stein , the league is not planning to fine Brown and the investigation is now closed.

The attack took place earlier this month after the Rockets took on the Magic in Orlando. The team traveled to South Florida after that game for a matchup with the Miami Heat on April 19, though announced before the game that Brown had been the victim of an assault .

The attack allegedly took place outside of a Miami strip club multiple Rockets players attended. According to The Athletic, Brown tried to board the wrong bus after leaving the club and was then attacked by people on that bus.

Video of the aftermath of that attack surfaced on Tuesday, and Porter Jr. could be seen on the footage reportedly taken from a police officer’s body camera. Brown is seen holding a shirt over his bloody face while speaking with police.

Brown was briefly hospitalized and received stitches. He has not played since or addressed the incident publicly. No arrests have been made.

Brown, 26, has averaged a career-high 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season for the Rockets, who he signed a 1-year deal with this past offseason. Porter, 20, has averaged 15.2 points and 6.2 assists for Houston this season.

Kevin Porter Jr. was seen on video with teammate Sterling Brown after he was reportedly attacked outside of a Miami strip club earlier this month. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

