NBA fines Joel Embiid $25K for triple crotch-chop gesture during Sixers-Nets

The NBA didn't appreciate Joel Embiid going for the full Triple H. Or the full Hingle McCringleberry, if that's more your speed.

The Philadelphia 76ers star was fined $25,000 on Friday for what the league described as "an obscene gesture on the playing court" during Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. More specifically, Embiid was fined for doing a triple crotch chop after scoring an and-1 during the third quarter of a 137-133 Sixers win.

Joel Embiid gesture pic.twitter.com/lPb6BQvqTv — That's a highlight (@ClipIt_NBA) January 26, 2023

In addition to the NBA, one person who didn't like the gesture was injured Nets star Kevin Durant, who tweeted "Trash celebration" at Embiid during the game.

Let's just say that Embiid wasn't quiet with his response.

That moment was just one part of an eventful game, which was highly anticipated as the first meeting between Embiid and Ben Simmons as opponents. In front of a boisterous sellout crowd at the Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers took the win despite blowing a 17-point lead in the second half.

Embiid finished the game with 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists while shooting 6-of-18 from the field. The Nets, still without Durant, were instead led by Kyrie Irving's 30-point, 10-assist night. Nic Claxton also chipped in 25 points on a highly efficient 11-of-12 shooting plus 11 rebounds.