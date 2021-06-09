NBA fines Heat president Pat Riley $25K for comments about LeBron James

The NBA announced on Wednesday that Miami Heat president Pat Riley has been fined $25,000 for violating the league's anti-tampering rules.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/TkLd0pafJH — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 9, 2021

Riley is being fined specifically for comments he made about LeBron James and the possibility of him returning to the Heat sometime in the future.

“I would leave the key under the doormat if he would call me and let me know that he’s coming,” Riley said Friday in an interview on Dan Le Batard’s radio show, via the New York Post. “I would do that, but I doubt very much that key…That key is rusted now.

“LeBron, look, he’s one of the greatest of all time, and for four years down here, if we want to go back and remember what those four years were like, it was four years in the Finals, four years of excitement, two world championships…It was the best time for the Heat. So I wish him nothing but the best, and if he ever wanted to come back, I’ll put a new shiny key under the mat.”

Riley may be happy to welcome LeBron back to Miami if he wants to return, but the NBA doesn't want him talking about that into a microphone. Riley already knew that, and actually predicted it would happen.

“This will just get me fined for tampering,” he said.

Heat president Pat Riley is out $25,000 after making comments about LeBron James returning to the Heat during a radio interview. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: