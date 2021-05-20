  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NBA fines Hawks coach Nate McMillan for saying league wants Knicks in playoffs

Jason Owens
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It may seem obvious. And a harmless motivational tactic.

But any hint at league collusion is gonna get you fined. Nate McMillan learned that lesson to the tune of five figures on Thursday. The NBA fined the Atlanta Hawks coach $25,000 after he shared with reporters that he told his team that the NBA wants and needs the New York Knicks in the playoffs.

The message was an apparent rallying cry to get his Hawks energized for their first-round matchup with the Knicks that starts Sunday. 

'They need this'

"I’ve gone as far as saying the league wants this, they need this," McMillan said Wednesday, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. ... "New York, you know, this is a big market. It’s a big market for the league and New York has been out of the playoffs for a number of years. And this is a team that our league, they want to see. 

"There’s a huge fanbase. They want to see New York in the playoffs. ... I think the NBA is excited about them being back in the playoffs.”

Again, that seems an obvious truth. But the NBA tends to frown on any hint at league-endorsed shenanigans that favor one team over others. So Thursday's fine was inevitable. 

Here's the league's official statement on the fine:

"Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has been fined $25,000 for detrimental public comments asserting bias by the NBA relating to the 2020-21 playoffs," the league statement reads. 

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Nate McMillan's wallet is $25,000 lighter as of Thursday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

To be fair, McMillan didn't single out the Knicks. He also opined that the NBA is happy to see any of its big-market and marquee franchises in the postseason. 

"They want to see the Lakers in the playoffs," McMillan continued. "Teams like that, the Boston Celtics, they want to see these teams in the playoffs, and I put New York in that category, that the league wants to see it, everybody wants to see this."

That also seems obvious. But maybe next time McMillan will keep his comments confined to the locker room.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Hawks head coach Nate McMillan fined for saying NBA 'wants' Knicks in playoffs

    Ahead of their first round playoff matchup with the Knicks, Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has been fined $25,000 for detrimental public comments asserting bias by the NBA relating to the 2020-21 playoffs.

  • Larry Bird knew Michael Jordan would be GOAT after first meeting

    After his first time facing Michael Jordan, Larry Bird knew he was destined to be the greatest of all time.

  • Memphis Grizzlies grind out win over San Antonio Spurs to advance in NBA's play-in tournament

    Grit and Grind is back.

  • Tom Thibodeau on impact basketball has in New York City: 'What the Knicks mean to the city is special'

    On Thursday, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to media and discussed how important the Knicks and basketball are to New York City.

  • LeBron James posts triple-double and a dagger to advance Lakers out of NBA play-in tournament

    LeBron wanted the inventor of the play-in tournament fired. He might not think that anymore.

  • Randle, Harden the keys for a playoff run, or 2, in New York

    James Harden was the final piece to a Big Three. Julius Randle is an unquestioned No. 1. Randle is ready for the challenge, as the Knicks face Atlanta in their return to the postseason for the first time since 2013.

  • D. Hale Rambo on Her D&D Inspired Adventure TOOLS OF A THIEF

    The author of Tools of Thief shares how she wrote this immersive D&D inspired fantasy and how RPG fans can run their own campaign in the world. The post D. Hale Rambo on Her D&D Inspired Adventure TOOLS OF A THIEF appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 2020 NBA re-draft: Sixers take Malachi Flynn as Tyrese Maxey goes early

    In a 2020 re-draft, the Philadelphia 76ers select Malachi Flynn with Tyrese Maxey going early.

  • Dave Chappelle says he’ll make sure Paul Mooney is ‘wildly remembered’

    Mooney appeared on Chappelle’s TV show, blessing sketches like “Ask a Black Dude” and “Negrodamus.” Dave Chappelle, who reintroduced Paul Mooney to younger generations via his now-iconic Chappelle’s Show, has vowed to uphold the legacy of the legendary comedian, who died early Wednesday. Chappelle was caught on camera by TMZ outside of the Soho Grand Hotel in New York City later Wednesday, and he spoke of the man who found mainstream success as a writer for fellow comedy mainstay Richard Pryor.

  • Top Mueller prosecutor says New York investigators are likely examining if the Trump Organization falsified tax records

    Andrew Weissmann analyzed the legal instruments and tactics that investigators probing the Trump Organization were using.

  • Twins pitcher, manager ejected for throwing behind Yermín Mercedes after HR controversy

    Tony La Russa's apology may not have been enough.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Miami Heat

    The Eastern Conference’s third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and sixth-seeded Miami Heat meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a second-round series the Heat won last year, 4-1.

  • Julian Edelman still not planning to join Bucs despite Tom Brady's trolling

    Edelman-to-Bucs rumors die hard.

  • USPGA Championship 2021 tee times for the first round, including Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau

    The second major of the year gets underway at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course on Thursday, featuring a total of 156 professional players, including 99 of the world's top 100. The longest course in championship history has dominated the build-up, with the Pete Dye-designed layout on South Carolina's Atlantic coast capable of playing to a maximum of 7,876 yards. Who will hold their nerve to triumph over the next four days? Tee-times for the first round today can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). Starting at hole 1 12.00 Patrick Rada (CP), Cameron Tringale, Adam Long 12.11 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross (CP), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 12.22 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes (CP), Byeong Hun An (Kor) 12.33 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen 12.44 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner 12.55 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford 13.06 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson 13.17 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Keegan Bradley 13.28 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English 13.39 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng) 13.50 Stuart Smith (CP), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 14.01 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek (CP), Lanto Griffin 14.12 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng) (CP) 17.30 Frank Bensel Jr (CP), Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama 17.41 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Alex Beach (CP) 17.52 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa 18.03 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau 18.14 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus) 18.25 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 18.36 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng) 18.47 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel 18.58 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris 19.09 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp) 19.20 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 19.31 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo (CP), Chris Kirk 19.42 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (Rsa), Greg Koch (CP) 'A diabolical test': Beastly Kiawah Island awaits world's elite at USPGA Championship Starting at hole 10 12.05 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland (CP), Talor Gooch 12.16 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz (CP), Brendan Steele 12.27 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Paul Casey (Eng) 12.38 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler 12.49 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ 13.00 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler 13.11 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 13.22 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 13.33 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas 13.44 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau 13.55 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Charley Hoffman 14.06 Brian Gay, Brett Walker (CP), Chan Kim (Kor) 14.17 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin) 17.25 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin (CP), Jim Herman 17.36 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays (CP) 17.47 Tim Pearce (CP), Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col) 17.58 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel 18.09 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng) 18.20 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (Rsa), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den) 18.31 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley 18.42 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 18.53 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman 19.04 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (Rsa), Chez Reavie 19.15 Omar Uresti (CP), Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra) 19.26 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet (CP), Brandon Todd 19.37 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook (CP), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

  • NHL roundup: Bruins again edge Caps in OT

    Boston's Craig Smith took advantage of a momentary lapse from goalie Ilya Samsonov to score the winner 5:48 into the second overtime as the host Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 3 of an East Division first-round series on Wednesday night. Smith grabbed a loose puck behind the Capitals' net and wrapped it around the left post and in before Samsonov could get back into position after stopping the puck's momentum behind his goal. The goal gave the Bruins a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • COTA to use 3.41-mile 'long course' layout for NASCAR debut in 2021

    Editor’s note: This is a track press release from December 2020. Since the September 2020 announcement that Speedway Motorsports would bring NASCAR to Austin, Texas in 2021, a significant question remained: which of the world-class courses at Circuit of The Americas would drivers face? After careful consideration for what will create an unforgettable experience for […]

  • A history of first-four sweeps by a single NASCAR Cup Series team

    Sunday’s Drydene 400 marked just the fourth time in NASCAR Cup Series history that the top four finishers all came from the same organization, with Alex Bowman leading the charge for the Hendrick Motorsports fleet at Dover International Speedway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover It has been a rare occurrence, happening only twice in […]

  • Daiana Torquato ready to go to war with Karina Rodriguez at Invicta on AXS TV

    Daiana Torquato knows she's in for a battle when her and Karina Rodriguez vie for the top spot at 125 pounds.

  • Christos Giagos chokes Sean Soriano unconscious at UFC 262, calls out Donald Cerrone

    Watch Christos Giagos kick off UFC 262 with a nasty submission.