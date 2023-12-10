NBA fines Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young $25,000 for actions after home loss to the Nets

The NBA fined Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young $25,000 on Saturday for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks’ 114-113 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Young, who had 30 points, stumbled at the top of the key as he cut between Mikak Bridges and Dennis Smith Jr. Young hurled up an off-balance one-hander that bounced off the rim as the horn sounded. He griped that he was fouled, but there was no call coming.

