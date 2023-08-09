NBA fines Anthony Edwards $50K for chair incident after playoff game vs. Nuggets

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves will pay the league for a postgame incident from last season. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 for "recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court at the conclusion of the Timberwolves playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on April 25," the NBA announced Wednesday.

The league's punishment comes four months after the incident due to a criminal investigation that saw Edwards' charges dismissed in July.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/1PzBCKEo51 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 9, 2023

The 22-year-old was initially cited for two cases of third-degree assault in the incident. Two days later, his attorney challenged the charges, calling them "baseless."

The incident occurred after Edwards missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game to a second overtime. The loss eliminated Minnesota from the playoffs.

Viewers were able to catch was seemed to be part of the incident on the NBA TV broadcast, in which Edwards was seen running with a chair then swinging it down. A woman seem to quickly reacts to potential contact before another woman across the walkway also reacts as the chair moves toward her.

It starts around the 21-second mark in this video:

Anthony Edwards misses the game-tying 3 and running straight to the locker room, as the Minnesota Timberwolves are now officially eliminated from the NBA 2023 Playoffs. With replays. pic.twitter.com/Ei6ozbzjvc — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 26, 2023

This story will be updated.