NBA Finals: Warriors star Kevin Durant ruled out for Game 4
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced the news at a Thursday press conference.
JUST IN: Klay will play Game 4 but Kevin Durant is OUT. @YahooSportsNBA pic.twitter.com/EHyZyxwkUL
— Sandeep Chandok (@sandeepchandok) June 6, 2019
Durant has not played since May 8 when he injured his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets.
The Warriors, playing without Durant and Klay Thompson, lost Game 3 123-109 on Wednesday night to fall behind 2-1 in the series. Thompson, who suffered a hamstring strain in Game 2, will return to the lineup for Game 4.
Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Game 3 loss. Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 30 points. He was one of six Toronto players, including all five starters, to score in double figures.
More from Yahoo Sports: