NBA Finals: Warriors star Kevin Durant ruled out for Game 4

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced the news at a Thursday press conference.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

JUST IN: Klay will play Game 4 but Kevin Durant is OUT. @YahooSportsNBA pic.twitter.com/EHyZyxwkUL — Sandeep Chandok (@sandeepchandok) June 6, 2019

Durant has not played since May 8 when he injured his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors, playing without Durant and Klay Thompson, lost Game 3 123-109 on Wednesday night to fall behind 2-1 in the series. Thompson, who suffered a hamstring strain in Game 2, will return to the lineup for Game 4.

Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Game 3 loss. Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 30 points. He was one of six Toronto players, including all five starters, to score in double figures.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (calf) will not play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. (AP)

More from Yahoo Sports: