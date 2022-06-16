NBA Finals: The Warriors have the Celtics figured out
Ariel Epstein tells you how Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have figured out the Boston Celtics defense, which is why she’s picking them on the money line to win game 6 and the NBA Championship.
Seeing as how she’s The Prop Queen, she also tells you how you should cash in on “Game 6 Klay” while you still can.