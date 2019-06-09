Kyle Lowry isn't feeling the pressure before Game 5, and has a great reason why

It’s understandable that the Toronto Raptors can feel the pressure.

After a pair of wins at Oracle Arena, the Raptors now hold a 3-1 lead against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals — and are just one win away from their first league championship.

Picking up that win on Monday night in Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena would no doubt make the title even more special.

Yet Kyle Lowry isn’t feeling any pressure heading into Monday night.

In the grand scheme of things, there’s a lot more important things in life than basketball. That’s where his definition of pressure comes from.

“Being able to provide for me and my brother, my family, that’s pressure,” Lowry said Sunday while describing how his mother and grandmother raised his family growing up.

“That’s pressure to me. Just the willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that your kid will see better than what you’ve ever seen, and getting up and taking public transportation an hour and a half away. People like that are heroes to me. Just going to work and grinding and doing whatever it takes to provide for your family and protect who you have to protect.”

“What my mom had to go through, what my grandma had to go through … that’s pressure.”



- Kyle Lowry on how he defines pressure#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/OJRRas43LG — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 9, 2019

The Philadelphia native has played a big part in Toronto’s success against the Warriors in the NBA Finals, averaging more than 13 points and nearly seven assists per game.

It appears that, heading into perhaps the biggest game of his career, Lowry still isn’t letting any perceived pressure get to him. That has to be a welcome sign for Raptors fans.

