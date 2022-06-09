NBA Finals: These Stephen Curry fourth quarter stats vs. Celtics are shocking

These Stephen Curry fourth quarter stats vs. Celtics are shocking originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has played well in the 2022 NBA Finals, and he was one of the best players on the court in Wednesday night's Game 3 at TD Garden.

However, the Warriors superstar has been mostly a non-factor in the fourth quarter through the first three games of the series against the Boston Celtics.

In fairness, the fourth quarter of Game 2 can't be held against Curry because he didn't play. The Warriors were leading by 23 entering the frame after a dominant third quarter and won easily.

But Curry's performance over the final 12 minutes of Game 1 and Game 3 simply wasn't good enough for the Warriors.

Not even close.

Take a look at these fourth quarter stats for the two-time regular season MVP.

The Celtics had an 18-point lead in the first half of Game 3, but another sensational third quarter by the Warriors allowed them to actually take the lead for a brief moment. Golden State went into the fourth quarter trailing 93-89. The game was right there for the taking.

But the Warriors scored just 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Celtics ran away with a 116-100 win and a 2-1 series lead.

Curry had two points on 1-of-4 shooting (0-of-2 from 3-point range) in the fourth quarter. Golden State will only win this series if Curry plays at an elite level, and a major part of that is showing up and producing over the final 12 minutes.