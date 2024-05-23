When are the NBA Finals? Start date, schedule and more to know

The NBA Finals matchup is getting close to being set.

The conference finals in the 2024 playoffs are underway as the final few teams standing try to take another step toward capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals will be the No. 1 Boston Celtics, who swept the No. 6 Indiana Pacers.

The battle to be the West’s NBA Finals representative is down to the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves and No. 5 Dallas Mavericks. Minnesota is looking to make the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Dallas has been the Finals twice, most recently in 2011 when the Mavs won the franchise’s fist championship.

NBA Playoffs

While the exact Finals matchup is still TBD, the schedule details are already set. Here’s what to know about the 2024 Finals:

When do the NBA Finals start?

Game 1 of the 2024 Finals is slated for Thursday, June 6.

What is the NBA Finals schedule?

Here’s the full 2024 Finals schedule (* = if necessary):

Game 1: Thursday, June 6, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Friday, June 14 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 5*: Monday, June 17, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 6*: Thursday, June 20, 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 7*: Sunday, June 23, 8 p.m. ET

Who gets home court in the NBA Finals?

Home-court advantage in the Finals goes to the team with the superior regular-season record. So, Boston will host either Dallas or Minnesota since it swept Indiana.

Where to watch and stream the NBA Finals

ABC will broadcast all Finals contests. Games will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.