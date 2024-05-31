NBA Finals Schedule: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
The Mavericks lost both games against the Celtics during the regular season.
NBA Finals Schedule
Game 1
When: Thursday, June 6
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 2
When: Sunday, June 9
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 3
When: Wednesday, June 12
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 4
When: Friday, June 14
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 5 (If Necessary)
When: Monday, June 17
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 6 (If Necessary)
When: Thursday, June 20
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: ABC
Game 7 (If Necessary)
When: Sunday, June 23
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m.
TV Network: ABC