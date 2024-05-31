NBA Finals Schedule: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

The Mavericks lost both games against the Celtics during the regular season.

NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1

When: Thursday, June 6

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 2

When: Sunday, June 9

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 3

When: Wednesday, June 12

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 4

When: Friday, June 14

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 5 (If Necessary)

When: Monday, June 17

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 6 (If Necessary)

When: Thursday, June 20

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: ABC

Game 7 (If Necessary)

When: Sunday, June 23

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV Network: ABC