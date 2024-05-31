Advertisement

NBA Finals Schedule: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

fox 4 staff
Boston, MA - March 1: Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic drives to the basket on Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum in the third quarter. The Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks, 138-110.

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

The Mavericks lost both games against the Celtics during the regular season.

NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1

When: Thursday, June 6
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 2

When: Sunday, June 9
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 3

When: Wednesday, June 12
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 4

When: Friday, June 14
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 5 (If Necessary)

When: Monday, June 17
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 6 (If Necessary)

When: Thursday, June 20
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC

Game 7 (If Necessary)

When: Sunday, June 23
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Time: 7:00 p.m. 
TV Network: ABC