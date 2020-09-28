NBA Finals Schedule 2020: Dates, times, odds, where to watch

It’s happening in October, not June, but the 2020 NBA Finals are finally here — and we have the schedule.

These Finals feature a team in the Lakers and a player in LeBron James who expects to be in the Finals — this is LeBron’s 10th trip to the Finals, only three other players had done that before him. The Lakers are making their 32nd trip to the Finals as a franchise and are going for their 17th title.

It also features a gritty Miami Heat team that nobody expected to be here, except themselves. Led by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Goran Dragic, the Heat have thrived in the bubble in a way no other team in the East could match, plus Miami makes it rain threes.

The Lakers are fairly heavy favorites, -400, to win the series, while the Heat are +300 (Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

As has nearly all the playoffs in the NBA’s restart bubble, the Finals will run every other day.

Here is the 2020 NBA Finals schedule (all times are Eastern):

NBA FINALS

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

Game 1: Sept. 30, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2: Oct. 2, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3: Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Oct. 6, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Oct. 9, 9 p.m. (ABC)*

Game 6: Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Game 7: Oct. 13, 9 p.m. (ABC)*

*If necessary

