NBA Finals Rebound: Best Game 2 Ratings in 5 Years

NBA Finals Game 2 2024.

After a soft opening, the NBA Finals posted resurgent audience numbers in Game 2, with the Boston Celtics’ 105-98 victory Sunday over the Dallas Mavericks generating an average audience of 12.063 million viewers for ABC, the biggest viewership for an NBA title series second game since 2019.

Also read: MVP-Less NBA Finals See TV Ratings Crater at a Conspicuous $76 Billion Moment

This came after last week’s opener, a Celtics blowout, scored just 10.99 million viewers, the worst nonpandemic Game 1 since 2007.

Sunday’s game, which started at 10 p.m. ET, was far more competitive, with the Celtics holding only a three-point lead at halftime.

Game 3 is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday from Dallas.