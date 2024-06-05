NBA Finals past winners list: Every NBA champion by year, Finals sweeps, most Finals wins and losses
When Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks tips off on Thursday, there'll be some history on the line — beyond the obvious.
The Celtics will be trying to break their current tie with the rival Lakers atop the leaderboard for the most championships in NBA history. Those two teams dominate that board, with a sizable gap between them and the next-fullest trophy case.
Here's a thorough history of all past NBA Finals winners, including how many titles the Celtics have won, when the Mavericks earned their lone ring and which teams are still searching for their first.
Who has won the most NBA Finals?
The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have won the most NBA Finals, with 17 apiece.
Next is the Golden State Warriors, whose four titles within the last decade brought their all-time total to seven — counting their 1947 win during the era of the Basketball Association of America, which merged with the National Basketball League to become the NBA in 1949.
After them are the Chicago Bulls, whose six championships came in the 1990s with Michael Jordan, and the San Antonio Spurs, who have won five — all with Gregg Popovich at the helm.
Who are the last 5 NBA champions?
The 2023-24 season will be the sixth straight season without a repeat NBA Finals winning team.
2022-23: Denver Nuggets (def. Miami Heat)
2021-22: Golden State Warriors (def. Boston Celtics)
2020-21: Milwaukee Bucks (def. Phoenix Suns)
2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Miami Heat)
2018-19: Toronto Raptors (def. Golden State Warriors)
Has there ever been a 4-0 sweep in the Finals?
Several times, actually. The first was in 1959, when the Celtics swept the Lakers (then the Minneapolis Lakers). The last was in 2018, when the Warriors swept the Cavaliers.
Here are the seven in between.
1971: Milwaukee Bucks sweep Baltimore Bullets
1975: Golden State Warriors sweep Washington Bullets
1983: Philadelphia 76ers sweep Los Angeles Lakers
1989: Detroit Pistons sweep Los Angeles Lakers
1995: Houston Rockets sweep Orlando Magic
2002: Los Angeles Lakers sweep New Jersey Nets
2007: San Antonio Spurs sweep Cleveland Cavaliers
How many teams have won a three-peat in NBA history?
Well, three — but it's happened five times. The first and last were the same franchise: The Minneapolis Lakers three-peated from 1952-54, and the Los Angeles Lakers three-peated from 2000-02.
The Jordan-led Chicago Bulls three-peated twice in the same decade, winning from 1991-93 and again from 1996-98. If Jordan hadn't retired for the 1993-94 season and most of the next, perhaps it would've been an eight-peat.
Instead, the only eight-peat in NBA history — and probably the only one the league will ever see — belongs to the Boston Celtics. They won the title every year from 1959-66.
However, there were only eight (until 1961) or nine teams in the league during that Celtics run.
What teams have never won an NBA title?
The Nuggets won their first championship last year, leaving 10 franchises that have yet to reach the mountaintop: Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.
Which team has lost the most NBA Finals?
That would be the Lakers, with 15. The next closest are the Knicks and 76ers, with six apiece.
Every NBA champion by year
YEAR
NBA CHAMPION
1947 (BAA)
Philadelphia Warriors
1948 (BAA)
Baltimore Bullets
1949 (BAA)
Minneapolis Lakers
1950
Minneapolis Lakers
1951
Rochester Royals
1952
Minneapolis Lakers
1953
Minneapolis Lakers
1954
Minneapolis Lakers
1955
Syracuse Nationals
1956
Philadelphia Warriors
1957
Boston Celtics
1958
St. Louis Hawks
1959
Boston Celtics
1960
Boston Celtics
1961
Boston Celtics
1962
Boston Celtics
1963
Boston Celtics
1964
Boston Celtics
1965
Boston Celtics
1966
Boston Celtics
1967
Philadelphia 76ers
1968
Boston Celtics
1969
Boston Celtics
1970
New York Knicks
1971
Milwaukee Bucks
1972
Los Angeles Lakers
1973
New York Knicks
1974
Boston Celtics
1975
Golden State Warriors
1976
Boston Celtics
1977
1978
Washington Bullets
1979
Seattle SuperSonics
1980
Los Angeles Lakers
1981
Boston Celtics
1982
Los Angeles Lakers
1983
Philadelphia 76ers
1984
Boston Celtics
1985
Los Angeles Lakers
1986
Boston Celtics
1987
Los Angeles Lakers
1988
Los Angeles Lakers
1989
Detroit Pistons
1990
Detroit Pistons
1991
Chicago Bulls
1992
Chicago Bulls
1993
Chicago Bulls
1994
Houston Rockets
1995
Houston Rockets
1996
Chicago Bulls
1997
Chicago Bulls
1998
Chicago Bulls
1999
San Antonio Spurs
2000
Los Angeles Lakers
2001
Los Angeles Lakers
2002
Los Angeles Lakers
2003
San Antonio Spurs
2004
Detroit Pistons
2005
San Antonio Spurs
2006
Miami Heat
2007
San Antonio Spurs
2008
Boston Celtics
2009
Los Angeles Lakers
2010
Los Angeles Lakers
2011
Dallas Mavericks
2012
Miami Heat
2013
Miami Heat
2014
San Antonio Spurs
2015
Golden State Warriors
2016
Cleveland Cavaliers
2017
Golden State Warriors
2018
Golden State Warriors
2019
Toronto Raptors
2020
Los Angeles Lakers
2021
Milwaukee Bucks
2022
Golden State Warriors
2023
Denver Nuggets