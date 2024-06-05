Advertisement

NBA Finals past winners list: Every NBA champion by year, Finals sweeps, most Finals wins and losses

NBC Sports
·4 min read

When Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks tips off on Thursday, there'll be some history on the line — beyond the obvious.

The Celtics will be trying to break their current tie with the rival Lakers atop the leaderboard for the most championships in NBA history. Those two teams dominate that board, with a sizable gap between them and the next-fullest trophy case.

Here's a thorough history of all past NBA Finals winners, including how many titles the Celtics have won, when the Mavericks earned their lone ring and which teams are still searching for their first.

Who has won the most NBA Finals?

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have won the most NBA Finals, with 17 apiece.

Next is the Golden State Warriors, whose four titles within the last decade brought their all-time total to seven — counting their 1947 win during the era of the Basketball Association of America, which merged with the National Basketball League to become the NBA in 1949.

After them are the Chicago Bulls, whose six championships came in the 1990s with Michael Jordan, and the San Antonio Spurs, who have won five — all with Gregg Popovich at the helm.

Who are the last 5 NBA champions?

The 2023-24 season will be the sixth straight season without a repeat NBA Finals winning team.

2022-23: Denver Nuggets (def. Miami Heat)

2021-22: Golden State Warriors (def. Boston Celtics)

2020-21: Milwaukee Bucks (def. Phoenix Suns)

2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers (def. Miami Heat)

2018-19: Toronto Raptors (def. Golden State Warriors)

Has there ever been a 4-0 sweep in the Finals?

Several times, actually. The first was in 1959, when the Celtics swept the Lakers (then the Minneapolis Lakers). The last was in 2018, when the Warriors swept the Cavaliers.

Here are the seven in between.

1971: Milwaukee Bucks sweep Baltimore Bullets

1975: Golden State Warriors sweep Washington Bullets

1983: Philadelphia 76ers sweep Los Angeles Lakers

1989: Detroit Pistons sweep Los Angeles Lakers

1995: Houston Rockets sweep Orlando Magic

2002: Los Angeles Lakers sweep New Jersey Nets

2007: San Antonio Spurs sweep Cleveland Cavaliers

How many teams have won a three-peat in NBA history?

Well, three — but it's happened five times. The first and last were the same franchise: The Minneapolis Lakers three-peated from 1952-54, and the Los Angeles Lakers three-peated from 2000-02.

The Jordan-led Chicago Bulls three-peated twice in the same decade, winning from 1991-93 and again from 1996-98. If Jordan hadn't retired for the 1993-94 season and most of the next, perhaps it would've been an eight-peat.

Instead, the only eight-peat in NBA history — and probably the only one the league will ever see — belongs to the Boston Celtics. They won the title every year from 1959-66.

However, there were only eight (until 1961) or nine teams in the league during that Celtics run.

What teams have never won an NBA title?

The Nuggets won their first championship last year, leaving 10 franchises that have yet to reach the mountaintop: Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz.

Which team has lost the most NBA Finals?

That would be the Lakers, with 15. The next closest are the Knicks and 76ers, with six apiece.

Every NBA champion by year

YEAR

NBA CHAMPION

1947 (BAA)

Philadelphia Warriors

1948 (BAA)

Baltimore Bullets

1949 (BAA)

Minneapolis Lakers

1950

Minneapolis Lakers

1951

Rochester Royals

1952

Minneapolis Lakers

1953

Minneapolis Lakers

1954

Minneapolis Lakers

1955

Syracuse Nationals

1956

Philadelphia Warriors

1957

Boston Celtics

1958

St. Louis Hawks

1959

Boston Celtics

1960

Boston Celtics

1961

Boston Celtics

1962

Boston Celtics

1963

Boston Celtics

1964

Boston Celtics

1965

Boston Celtics

1966

Boston Celtics

1967

Philadelphia 76ers

1968

Boston Celtics

1969

Boston Celtics

1970

New York Knicks

1971

Milwaukee Bucks

1972

Los Angeles Lakers

1973

New York Knicks

1974

Boston Celtics

1975

Golden State Warriors

1976

Boston Celtics

1977

Portland Trail Blazers

1978

Washington Bullets

1979

Seattle SuperSonics

1980

Los Angeles Lakers

1981

Boston Celtics

1982

Los Angeles Lakers

1983

Philadelphia 76ers

1984

Boston Celtics

1985

Los Angeles Lakers

1986

Boston Celtics

1987

Los Angeles Lakers

1988

Los Angeles Lakers

1989

Detroit Pistons

1990

Detroit Pistons

1991

Chicago Bulls

1992

Chicago Bulls

1993

Chicago Bulls

1994

Houston Rockets

1995

Houston Rockets

1996

Chicago Bulls

1997

Chicago Bulls

1998

Chicago Bulls

1999

San Antonio Spurs

2000

Los Angeles Lakers

2001

Los Angeles Lakers

2002

Los Angeles Lakers

2003

San Antonio Spurs

2004

Detroit Pistons

2005

San Antonio Spurs

2006

Miami Heat

2007

San Antonio Spurs

2008

Boston Celtics

2009

Los Angeles Lakers

2010

Los Angeles Lakers

2011

Dallas Mavericks

2012

Miami Heat

2013

Miami Heat

2014

San Antonio Spurs

2015

Golden State Warriors

2016

Cleveland Cavaliers

2017

Golden State Warriors

2018

Golden State Warriors

2019

Toronto Raptors

2020

Los Angeles Lakers

2021

Milwaukee Bucks

2022

Golden State Warriors

2023

Denver Nuggets