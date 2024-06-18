With NBA Finals over, Sixers can begin negotiating with own free agents

The 2023-24 season is in the books as the Boston Celtics took home the franchise’s 18th title following a Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The Celtics went 16-3 during their playoff run and, quite frankly, looked dominant.

The Philadelphia 76ers will now head back to the drawing board and try to take down the Celtics in the Eastern Conference. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has the team in a good position when considering the cap space he has come up with to try and acquire another max player.

With the finals now over, the Sixers can begin negotiating with their own free agents. Philadelphia has a handful of free agents to make decisions on such as Kelly Oubre Jr., Nic Batum, Kyle Lowry, and others.

Brian Windhorst: “This is a new rule this year: As soon as the Finals is over, teams can negotiate with their own free agents. So if the [NBA] Finals ends tonight, we will start seeing contracts I believe as early as tomorrow.” (via @UnSportsESPN, h/t @ClutchPoints) pic.twitter.com/dmWq8pYjTp — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 17, 2024

Tyrese Maxey is also a free agent, but one has to assume that the Sixers will take care of him rather quickly as they view him as one of the building blocks of a championship team.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire