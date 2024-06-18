The NBA Finals are over, and these six names appear in the latest mock drafts for the Bucks

With the NBA Finals officially in the rear view mirror, attention turns to the NBA draft June 26-27. The Milwaukee Bucks have the No. 23 pick overall, in the first round, and the No. 33 pick overall, in the second round, of this year's event.

We've zeroed in on some names previously connected to the Bucks, though the most recent batch of mock drafts unearths a couple of newcomers to the list, including Miami's Kyshawn George.

One repeated caveat: Those picks are some of the Bucks' limited trade assets, but the picks can't be dealt until draft day. Just don't get too attached.

Here's a look at six names who were tied to the Bucks in a recent rundown of mock drafts:

Nov 23, 2022; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) controls the ball as Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) defends during the first half at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

DaRon Holmes, 6-10 forward, Dayton

Krysten Peek of Yahoo!: "Holmes averaged 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds and shot 39% from 3-point range in a limited perimeter role at Dayton. He's a floor-spacer who can extend his game past the 3-point line, has size and can defend the post similar to Naz Reid’s role in Minnesota."

Isaiah Collier, 6-5 guard, USC

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report: "The draw to Collier is his shiftiness for creativity, physicality attacking and finishing and live-dribble passing skill. Teams that think his jump shot and decision-making should improve will see more upside than those worried about his low-volume three-point numbers and turnovers.

"But even teams with those concerns may be interested in Collier’s ability to break down defenses, make plays off the bounce and put pressure on the rim."

FIBA.Basketball

Bobi Klintman, 6-8 forward, Sweden

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer: "Klintman would be a fascinating choice for the Bucks because of his spot-up shooting and defensive versatility. Wanna play big? Roll with Klintman next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Or Milwaukee could replace Lopez with Bobby Portis to play a bit smaller, or put Giannis at the 5 with Klintman at the 4 to still have two bigs sharing the floor."

Kyshawn George, 6-7 guard, Miami

Kyle Boone of CBS: "The counting stats don't pop off the page, but NBA teams are quite interested in George, who shot 40.8% from 3 and rated in the 92nd percentile in catch-and-shoot opportunities as a freshman at Miami. He shoots it well and has a background as a point guard, which brings a unique perspective for a 6-foot-7 wing."

Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation: "George measured at 6’7 barefoot with a 6’10.5 wingspan, and made 40.8 percent of his threes as a freshman for Miami. He moves well enough to have some defensive potential, and he knows who he is as a player: 68.4 percent of George’s field goal attempts were from three-point range. Milwaukee would probably prefer a more 'NBA ready' player, but this feels like the right range for George and a decent landing spot."

Yves Missi, 6-11 center, Baylor

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports: "Missi is an incredible physical specimen who is excellent at the rim on offense and in possession of enough athleticism, size and strength to excel defensively. The big man from Cameroon would be fortunate to land in Milwaukee, where starting center Brook Lopez is still under contract but also 36 years old."

Carlton Carrington, 6-4 guard, Pittsburgh

David Cobb of CBS: "Carrington flew under the radar as a freshman on a Pitt team that missed the NCAA Tournament. But he made an impression on scouts with his late-season surge. He was a former top-100 prospect, and he was smart to enter the draft pool while his stock was high in a relatively weak class. He's the type of long-term play that could look like a steal four years from now."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Latest NBA mock drafts show these players taken by Milwaukee Bucks