NBA Finals Off to a Tepid TV Start as Celtics Clobber Mavs in Opener

If the Boston Celtics keep this up, TV’s shouting heads will have to find something else to moan about as the summer draws nearer.



Boosted by the return of center Kristaps Porziņģis, who last night played his first game in 38 days after having missed a huge chunk of the playoffs to a calf strain, the Celtics demolished the Dallas Mavericks in the first frame of the NBA Finals by a 107-89 margin. In so doing, Boston served notice to the studio chatterboxes who can’t seem to stop going on about the team’s historically friction-free path to the title round.



Porziņģis scored 20 points in as many minutes, in a performance that served as a reminder of how nightmarish his team can be when they’re fully loaded. And while the Celtics’ 21-point halftime lead began to melt like a hellbound Creamsicle in the third quarter—in his NBA Finals debut, Luka Dončić helped whittle the deficit back down to the single digits—Boston’s smothering defense and lights-out shooting ensured an easy win at home.



If the Mavs are a more creditable opponent than, say, the Heat, Cavs and Pacers, they didn’t exactly dress the part on Thursday night. As anticipated, the one-sided contest didn’t do ABC any favors, as the broadcaster averaged just shy of 11 million viewers (10.994 million, to be precise), and while that was down just 5% versus last year’s Heat-Nuggets opener, the deliveries marked the sixth-lowest TV turnout for an NBA Finals opener in the modern Nielsen era.



Discounting the two pandemic-era duds, Boston’s massacre of the Mavs was the least-watched Game 1 matchup since the Spurs and Cavs eked out just 9.21 million viewers back in 2007. The last time the Celtics suited up for a standard-issue NBA Finals was in 2010; Boston’s 102-89 loss to the Lakers averaged 14.1 million viewers. Thanks to a tenacious Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol, the series went the full seven, with the deciding broadcast averaging a hearty 28.2 million viewers.



If the Mavs looked largely discombobulated on Thursday night, nobody in ABC ad sales is heading for the safety of the panic room. Dallas dropped the first game of its six-game set against the Clippers and were then picked apart by the Thunder 117-95 in the second-round opener. In both cases, the Mavs went on to win Game 2—and the series.



Among the top-spending advertisers in Game 1 were YouTube TV, Universal Pictures, State Farm, Samsung, Kia, AT&T and Warner Bros. Of the 95 marketers that have invested in the Finals, 63 are returning ad partners, and 32 are new to the NBA’s title series.



Game 2 tips off Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

