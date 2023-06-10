The Nuggets lead the NBA Finals 2-1 over the Heat heading into Game 4 on Friday night in Miami (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Denver Nuggets stars Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray proved in Game 3 that they have the best two-man game currently in the NBA, powering the Nuggets to a 2-1 NBA Finals lead over the Miami Heat and resetting home-court advantage in the series. Jokić put up another historic stat line, and we haven't even talked about how good he is from beyond the 3-point arc. Murray suffered a floor burn on his left hand, but should be good to go for Game 4.

The Nuggets also got a standout performance in Game 3 from "rare rookie" Christian Braun. Braun's stellar play mitigated an off-shooting night from Michael Porter Jr. The Nuggets will need another standout performance from a third player in order to take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Denver for Monday's Game 5.

On the other side, the Heat lost the physical battle and were out-rebounded considerably in Game 3. Jimmy Butler still hasn't had a dominant game in the Finals, and Miami needs him to step up if they are to tie the series. They likely won't get Tyler Herro back anytime soon for a boost to the offense, as he is still ramping up from a broken hand he suffered earlier in the postseason. Miami needs its struggling shooters to step up in Game 4.

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball as Caleb Martin of the Miami Heat defends during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center in Miami on June 7, 2023. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

What: NBA Finals, Game 4 (Nuggets lead, 2-1)

Who: Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Friday

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: ABC

Schedule:

Game 5: At Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET Monday (ABC)

*Game 6: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday (ABC)

*Game 7: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET June 18 (ABC)

* - if necessary

