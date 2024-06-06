NBA Finals Livestream: How to Watch the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Online for Free

After an unpredictable playoffs, the 2024 NBA finals matchup is set, with Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a best-of-seven series.

Game 1 of the Celtics vs. Mavericks series takes place Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT live from TD Garden in Boston. Game 7 (if necessary) takes place June 23.

Tickets to the NBA finals are available on sites like Stubhub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and Gametime. BONUS: use promo code VAR2024 to get $20 off your purchase at Vivid Seats and discount code VARIETY10 to save $10 at SeatGeek.com.

This year’s NBA finals are airing on ABC, so you can watch the Celtics vs. Mavericks on TV through your local ABC affiliate. Want to watch the NBA finals online without cable? Here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch 2024 NBA Finals Online Free

The best way to watch the NBA finals online without cable is through DirecTV Stream, a live TV streaming service that includes an ABC feed as part of its offerings. Get a five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream here and use it to watch the Celtics vs. Mavericks online for free.

You can also watch the NBA finals online for free through FuboTV, another live streamer that offers ABC in its channel lineup. Fubo has a seven-day free trial that gets you free streaming of the Celtics vs. Mavericks series on ABC. Watch the basketball games online free on your smart TV (via the Fubo app) or on your phone, tablet or computer. Fubo’s free trial includes free DVR so you can record the games to watch back on-demand.

Note: While there are free NBA streaming links on Reddit and other sites online, the only official Celtics-Mavericks livestream is through ABC.

Can You Watch the 2024 NBA Finals on Hulu?

Yes! Aside from the live TV streamers mentioned above, you can also watch the 2024 NBA Finals on Hulu, through its Hulu + Live TV platform. A subscription to Hulu + Live TV starts at just $76.99/month and includes a live feed of ABC in addition to 90+ other channels. Your subscription also includes access to Hulu’s full on-demand library (to stream shows like “The Bear”) and you get free access to Disney+ and ESPN+ as well.

Test drive Hulu + Live TV with a three-day trial here. Continue on with a subscription or cancel before your free trial is up to avoid being charged.

When it comes to the NBA finals predictions, Boston is the current odds-on favorite to hoist the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, though the Mavs will be a tough team to beat. The Celtics are looking for their 18th NBA title, while Dallas will be looking for their second championship win, after 2011.

The Denver Nuggets were the 2023 NBA champs but lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

