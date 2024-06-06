NBA Finals: Live Updates on Game 1 of Mavs-Celtics. How to watch, videos of big plays and more

The Dallas Mavericks (50-32) and Boston Celtics (64-18) will square off in the 2024 NBA Finals.

The Celtics advanced to the finals by beating the Heat, Cavaliers and Pacers though all three teams had star players who were unavailable due to injury including Jimmy Butler, Tyreese Haliburton and Donovan Mitchell.

The Mavs faced a gauntlet starting with the Clippers before taking down the Thunder and the Timber Wolves defeating three 50-win teams on their way to the finals.

How to watch

The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at TD Garden, air on ABC, and can be watched on the ESPN website or app.

