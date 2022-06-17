NBA Finals: Jordan Poole's classic reaction to non-goaltend call in Game 6

JP's classic reaction to non-goaltend call in Game 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole spoke for a lot of Warriors fans at halftime of Game 6 of the NBA Finals after the referees didn’t call goaltending on the Boston Celtics center Robert Williams.

Williams blocked Draymond Green’s putback attempt at the buzzer after Green got the rebound on an Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pointer.

Despite Green and others’ pleas, the referees were not convinced.

Poole tried his best to seek clarity from official Zach Zarba, but Zarba apparently didn’t provide much because Poole responded with a classic side smirk as the official walked away.

It also was another classic Poole reaction. Besides having a breakout season, the 22-year-old has also had a season full of meme-able moments with his reactions to both the good and the bad on the court.

Turns out Poole is just a walking meme, whether it’s during a mid-February game or Game 6 of the NBA Finals.