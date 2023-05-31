NBA Finals: Heat G Tyler Herro practices, won't play Game 1 vs. Nuggets: 'He's not there yet'

Tyler Herro won't return to the Miami Heat lineup for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Head head coach Erick Spoelstra told reporters Wednesday that Herro has been ruled out with the fractured hand that's sidelined him since Miami's postseason debut against the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro was recently cleared for basketball activities and ran drills with his teammates Wednesday.

Erik Spoelstra said Herro will not play in Game 1.



Spoelstra said that he's not ready for live-game contact and will miss Thursday's Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets.

“He will not play tomorrow," Spoelstra told reporters. "We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves right now. He’s still just starting this process. We do have a few days here just to continue his work. I can’t even make any kind of proclamation until he takes these next important steps. And that’s with contact and doing things more on the court live. We’ll just see.

“I know we’re all encouraged by his progress that he’s made, but we want to continue to be responsible and make the best decisions. He’s not there yet.”

Spoeltra declined to put a timeline on Herro's potential return.

Tyler Herro ran drills with his teammates on Wednesday, but still isn't cleared for game action. (David Zalubowski)

Herro injured his hand during Miami's Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs on April 16. He broke the second and third metacarpals in his shooting (right) hand while diving for a loose ball before halftime and didn't return to the game.

He underwent surgery for the injury on April 21 and was given a six-week minimum timetable to return. Friday will mark six weeks from the day of his surgery.

Herro was Miami's third-leading scorer during the regular season while averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game and shooting 37.8% on eight 3-point attempts per game. Despite his absence, Miami has thrived from long-distance during the playoffs.

A Heat team that ranked 27th in the regular season in 3-point shooting at 34.4% ranks first out of all 16 playoff teams with a 39% success rate from distance in the postseason.