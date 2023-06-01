NBA Finals: Heat at Nuggets, Game 1 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

The Denver Nuggets have had more than a week of rest ahead of the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat needed seven games to advance to face the Nuggets. Will the Nuggets be rusty? Will the Heat have any legs left? Game 1 of the NBA Finals (8:30 p.m. ET Thursday) will answer one of the top questions of the series.

Another big concern is how the Heat will stop two-time MVP Nikola Jokić. Bam Adebayo will be key to that equation, but expect Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to pull out some creative defenses.

The Heat famously have a supporting cast of undrafted players, and no one stepped up more than Caleb Martin in the East finals. Martin, and others, will be key to how the Heat handle a Nuggets team that built around the margins to form a title contender.

And, of course, there will be a discussion about legacies after all is said and done. Jokić already has hardware, but a ring would solidify him among the league's greatest. Jimmy Butler leading an eighth-seeded Heat to a title in a season with no real splash would almost be unprecedented. Would it make him a first-ballot Hall of Famer?

The best-of-seven series begins Thursday. Settle in, and follow along with Yahoo Sports.

Miami's Max Strus drives against Denver's Nikola Jokić during a game on Feb. 13, 2023 in Miami. The teams meet in the 2023 NBA Finals, beginning Thursday. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

What: NBA Finals, Game 1

Who: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Where: Ball Arena, Denver

TV: ABC

Schedule:

Game 2: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET Sunday (ABC)

Game 3: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET June 7 (ABC)

Game 4: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET June 9 (ABC)

*Game 5: At Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET June 12 (ABC)

*Game 6: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET June 15 (ABC)

*Game 7: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET June 18 (ABC)

* - if necessary

Follow NBA Finals, Game 1: Heat at Nuggets