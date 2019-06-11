NBA Finals: DeMarcus Cousins upset after late basket-interference call in Game 5

DeMarcus Cousins was called for a basket interference late in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night in the Golden State Warriors’ critical Game 5 win against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals — a call that didn’t sit well with him or fans at home.

After rallying back from an early deficit, the Warriors trailed by just three points with two minutes left when Golden State guard Steph Curry pulled up from behind the 3-point line at the top of the key. His shot was off the mark, though Cousins — after finding an open lane to the rim — rose up and slammed the ball back into the hoop.

DeMarcus Cousins was called for a basket interference late in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, though many weren't happy with the call. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Almost instantly, though, Cousins was called for basket interference, wiping away his two points.

The play was then placed under review. Cousins clearly thought he made a clean play with the ball off the rim.

I'm not sure about the goaltend but that side P&R with an empty corner is there for the Warriors. Curry gets a look but there is no help on the roll. Wonder if the Warriors go back to it. pic.twitter.com/WnfbgHNOtn — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) June 11, 2019

While the ball wasn’t touching the rim, the overhead view showed that part of it was in fact still over the rim when Cousins went to dunk it — which, according to NBA rules, is why the play stood as initially called.

In the end, however, the call wasn’t as costly as it initially seemed. The Warriors rallied late and escaped Scotiabank Arena with a 106-105 win in Game 5. They now trail the Raptors 3-2 in the NBA Finals with Thursday’s Game 6 at Oracle Arena.

