Andre Iguodala expected to play in Game 2 after MRI comes back clean

The Golden State Warriors dropped Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, falling to the Toronto Raptors 118-109 at Scotiabank Arena.

They also got an injury scare late in the game when Andre Iguodala limped off the court with an apparent leg injury.

They got good news Friday and announced that Iguodala’s MRI came back clean and that he’s expected to play in Game 2.

With just less than two minute left in the game, Iguodala caught a pass from Draymond Green while cutting down the middle of the lane. He took one dribble and threw up a hook shot, banking it in right as the shot clock was about to expire.

As he came down, however, Iguodala immediately grabbed his left leg, clearly in pain. He started limping back down the court, and was subbed out of the game nearly 30 seconds later.

He finished with six points, seven assists and six rebounds in 29 minutes.

Iguodala averaged just 5.7 points per game this season, but has improved drastically in the postseason — averaging 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. He dropped 17 points in the Warriors’ Game 6 win against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals, and, perhaps most importantly, has helped shoulder the load significantly for Golden State while Kevin Durant is sidelined with his calf injury.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Andre Iguodala suffered a leg injury in the final minutes of Golden State's Game 1 loss on Thursday. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images)

