NBA Finals: Bucks post worst offensive quarter of playoffs as Suns grab halftime lead

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
The Milwaukee Bucks were hurtling toward their first championship in 50 years. And then the train came to a screeching halt.

Despite leading by 13 points after the first quarter, the Bucks entered halftime down 47-42 against the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals thanks to an offensively disastrous second quarter. The Bucks scored only 13 points in 12 minutes of action, shooting 4-of-20 from the field.

It was the team's worst scoring output in any quarter this postseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in scoring for the quarter with seven points. No other player had more than four, and the team scored only one field goal outside of the paint.

As a team, the non-Antetokounmpo Bucks shot 9-of-33 from the field and 3-of-16 from deep in the first half. Antetokounmpo had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks at the half, though he and the Bucks defense haven't been able to stop Chris Paul from doing stuff like this:

Making matters even more dire was Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton picking up his third foul midway through the second quarter.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 20: Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives into Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half in Game Six of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
The Bucks have had better first halves. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

