NBA Finals Game 4: TV channel, schedule and betting odds for Mavs vs. Celtics

The Mavericks are coming off a Game 3 at home that may have sealed their fates. Despite Kristaps Porzingis's injury, they could not capitalize as Boston won 106-99.

Mavs superstar Luka Doncic fouled out of the game with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after an unsuccessful attempt to take a charge against Celtics forward Jaylen Brown. Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving had his first good game of the series, scoring 35 points on 13 of 28 shooting, but the Celtics have proven to be too much for Dallas to handle.

DALLAS, TEXAS - JUNE 12: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776154642 ORIG FILE ID: 2157379442

In order to win their first championship since 2011, the Mavericks will have to make history by being the first team to win a playoff series after facing a 3-0 deficit.

Despite complaining about the officiating in the post-game press conference, Doncic showed some accountability afterwards. However, it might be too little too late for his team.

Here's everything to know about the NBA Finals Game 4 matchup between the Mavericks and Celtics.

When is Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals?

Game 4 will start at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ABC.

2024 NBA Finals Schedule: Mavs vs. Celtics

ABC will be the exclusive broadcaster for the NBA Finals. You can watch it on the ESPN App, YouTube TV or it can be streamed on Sling TV.

Game 1: Celtics 107, Mavericks 89

Game 2: Celtics 105, Mavericks 98

Game 3: Celtics 106, Mavericks 99

Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Friday, June 14 (7:30 CT)

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 (7:30 CT)*

Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Thursday, June 20 (7:30 CT)*

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 (7 CT)*

Celtics vs. Mavericks: Game 4 Odds

Game 4 Moneyline: Boston -105, Dallas -115

Game 4 Spread: Mavericks -1.5 (+100)

Game 4 Over/Under: 211.5

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Mavs vs. Celtics: What time is NBA Finals Game 4? TV channel, odds