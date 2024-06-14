NBA Finals Game 4: TV channel, schedule and betting odds for Mavs vs. Celtics
The Mavericks are coming off a Game 3 at home that may have sealed their fates. Despite Kristaps Porzingis's injury, they could not capitalize as Boston won 106-99.
Mavs superstar Luka Doncic fouled out of the game with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after an unsuccessful attempt to take a charge against Celtics forward Jaylen Brown. Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving had his first good game of the series, scoring 35 points on 13 of 28 shooting, but the Celtics have proven to be too much for Dallas to handle.
In order to win their first championship since 2011, the Mavericks will have to make history by being the first team to win a playoff series after facing a 3-0 deficit.
Despite complaining about the officiating in the post-game press conference, Doncic showed some accountability afterwards. However, it might be too little too late for his team.
Here's everything to know about the NBA Finals Game 4 matchup between the Mavericks and Celtics.
When is Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Finals?
Game 4 will start at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ABC.
2024 NBA Finals Schedule: Mavs vs. Celtics
ABC will be the exclusive broadcaster for the NBA Finals. You can watch it on the ESPN App, YouTube TV or it can be streamed on Sling TV.
Game 1: Celtics 107, Mavericks 89
Game 2: Celtics 105, Mavericks 98
Game 3: Celtics 106, Mavericks 99
Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Friday, June 14 (7:30 CT)
Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 (7:30 CT)*
Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Thursday, June 20 (7:30 CT)*
Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 (7 CT)*
Celtics vs. Mavericks: Game 4 Odds
Game 4 Moneyline: Boston -105, Dallas -115
Game 4 Spread: Mavericks -1.5 (+100)
Game 4 Over/Under: 211.5
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Mavs vs. Celtics: What time is NBA Finals Game 4? TV channel, odds