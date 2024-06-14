NBA Finals: Game 4 same-game parlay

As we approach the end of the NBA season, the Celtics are on the verge of a clean sweep against the Mavericks. While the series may not have been as competitive as we hoped, there's still a chance for some exciting moments. So, before we potentially bid farewell to the season, l’d like to go full degenerate mode

Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks (Friday, 8:30 PM ET)

Bet: Luka Doncic 25+ Points, Jayson Tatum 25+ Points, Over 201 Points (+128)

Sportsbook: DraftKings Sportsbook

I had every intention of betting Luka Doncic over 8.5 1st Quarter Points, but as I was typing this article out, the line ballooned to -165 on DraftKings, which is drastically different than the -115 line that I played. So here we are… With a small little same-game parlay.

Luka Doncic 25+ Points

This is a crucial elimination game in Dallas, and Doncic, undoubtedly the standout player on the court, holds the key to the Mavericks' survival. Before fouling out of the last game, Luka attempted 27 field goals and had 27 points. In that game, he only attempted four free throws. I anticipate him to once again shoulder the team's hopes, striving to avoid getting swept.

Jayson Tatum 25+ Points

It might be the Jaylen Brown game, but I think Tatum’s volume tonight is still sky-high. I expect 8-10 three-point attempts and well over 20 field goal tries. His shooting has been sub-par, but with a massive night tonight, the NBA Finals MVP is not out of the question.

Over 201 Points

Can I be honest for a second? I didn’t want this parlay to be minus odds, so I need a little odds boosted. Adding this total brought the odds from -105 to +128. This total has hit in two of the three finals games so far and should continue to cash tonight.

