NBA Finals Game 3: TV channel, schedule and betting odds for Mavs vs. Celtics

After losing 105-98 to the Celtics on Saturday, the Mavericks have their backs against the wall in the 2024 NBA Finals as they go home to Dallas and the American Airlines Center.

An 0-2 deficit in the NBA Finals isn't impossible to overcome, with the Bucks recently overcoming it in 2021. However, a win tonight is necessary, as the 0-3 hole is practically a death sentence to NBA playoff teams.

The Celtics have not shot well in the Finals, shooting 32.1% from 3-point range and a field goal percentage of 46.4. Boston's leading regular-season scorer, Jayson Tatum, has shot 31.6% overall in the series.

Even so, they've comfortably won the first two games of the series. The Mavericks have had solid performances from Luka Doncic, but have not gotten much out of his co-star, Kyrie Irving. In addition, non-Doncic Mavs are shooting 5 of 32 from three for a clip of 15.6.

Here's everything to know about the critical NBA Finals Game 3 matchup between the Mavericks and Celtics.

When is Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals?

Game 3 will start at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ABC.

2024 NBA Finals Schedule: Mavs vs. Celtics

ABC will be the exclusive broadcaster for the NBA Finals. You can watch it on the ESPN App, YouTube TV or it can be streamed on Sling TV.

Game 1: Celtics 107, Mavericks 89

Game 2: Celtics 105, Mavericks 98

Game 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Wednesday, June 12 (7:30 CT)

Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Friday, June 14 (7:30 CT)

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 (7:30 CT)*

Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Thursday, June 20 (7:30 CT)*

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 (7 CT)*

2024 NBA Finals betting odds

Point spread: Celtics +2.5, Mavericks -2.5

Over/under: 212.5

Moneyline: Celtics +115, Mavericks -140

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: NBA Finals Game 3: TV schedule, betting odds for Mavs vs. Celtics