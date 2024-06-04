NBA Finals Fanatics gear: Shop for jerseys, hats, and more

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Summer basketball is here, which means the NBA Finals have arrived! This is the peak of professional basketball, and either the Boston Celtics or the Dallas Mavericks will hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy by the end of the championship series. Both sides feature notable names, like Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Mavericks star Luka Doncic, yet only one can emerge victorious this June. But before the Finals begin, stock up on playoff gear from the C's and Mavs at Fanatics.

Who will play in the 2024 NBA Finals?

The Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks will play in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Boston is the No. 1 overall seed, while Dallas holds the fifth seed in the West. Regular season records aside, both teams are coming off of dominant performances in the Conference Finals. The Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in four games, and the Mavs prevailed over the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

When are the 2024 NBA Finals?

Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals starts on Thursday, June 6, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Game 2 falls on Sunday, June 9, before the series heads to Dallas for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday, June 12 and Friday, June 14, respectively. Games 5, 6, and 7 may or may not happen, depending on how the series shakes out. Regardless, the Finals won't go past Sunday, June 23, no matter what.

What gear should I get?

Celtics and Mavericks fans should score all the NBA Finals gear they can before the games begin on Thursday, June 6.

Hats, T-shirts, jerseys, and more limited-edition items are all available at Fanatics right now. Although there aren't any significant discounts on these new products, they're still worth a look while they're on the market.

Celtics Gear

One of basketball's most storied franchises has plenty of merch available at Fanatics. For example, you can score a Jayson Tatum jersey in seven different sizes and get free shipping with code 24SHIP. The five-time All-Star has led the Celtics for years, but he's hoping to earn his first ring this Finals and cement himself as a Boston legend.

Or, you can sport the exact shirt the Celtics wore when they celebrated winning the Eastern Conference. This Locker Room Post Up T-shirt is available for under $40 and prominently features the Celtics' iconic "Lucky the Leprechaun" logo.

Product image of Jayson Tatum Nike Unisex Swingman Jersey

Jayson Tatum Nike Unisex Swingman Jersey

$119.99

Don Jayson Tatum's jersey for the 2024 NBA Finals.

BUY NOW

at Fanatics

Product image of Boston Celtics Fanatics 2024 Eastern Conference Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Boston Celtics Fanatics 2024 Eastern Conference Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

$39.99

Wear the same shirt the players wore when celebrating their Eastern Conference championship.

BUY NOW

at Fanatics

Mavericks gear

The Mavericks made it out of a tough Western Conference to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals, and a large part of that is because of star guard Luka Doncic. The Slovenian hooper is a Dallas favorite, and fans can nab his jersey at Fanatics for $119.99. If they act fast, they'll get free shipping too with code 24SHIP.

The Dallas faithful can also rock the same snapback hats the Mavericks wore in the locker room after winning the Western Conference. The New Era hat shows off the "Finals" and Mavericks logo and is available for just $38.99 at Fanatics.

Product image of Luka Doncic Nike Unisex Swingman Jersey

Luka Doncic Nike Unisex Swingman Jersey

$119.99

Don the jersey of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

BUY NOW

at Fanatics

Product image of Dallas Mavericks New Era 2024 Western Conference Champions Locker Room Snapback Hat

Dallas Mavericks New Era 2024 Western Conference Champions Locker Room Snapback Hat

$38.99

Wear the same hat the Mavericks' players wore in the locker room after winning the Western Conference.

BUY NOW

at Fanatics

