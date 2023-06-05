NBA Finals: Duncan Robinson sparks 4th-quarter Heat rally to stun Nuggets, tie series at 1-1

The Denver Nuggets were in control of Game 2. Duncan Robinson had other ideas.

The backup Heat forward sparked a fourth-quarter run that saw Miami rally for a 111-108 Game 2 win in the NBA Finals on Sunday. The series shifts to Miami on Wednesday tied at 1-1.

After an 18-point third quarter from Nikola Jokić, Denver entered the fourth with an 83-75 lead. But Robinson — who entered the final quarter scoreless — went on a personal 8-2 run to start the stanza and cut Denver’s lead to 85-83. A 12-0 Miami run later, and the Heat led, 90-85. They never trailed again.

The strong fourth quarter bookended a hot start from Miami that saw the Heat take a 26-23 first-quarter lead. The Nuggets responded with a strong effort from their bench in the second and Jokić's big third to reassert control. But the shooting touch that eluded Miami in Game 1 returned for Game 2 as the Heat shot 48.7% from the field, including a 48.6% (17-of-35) clip from long distance.

Duncan Robinson helped spark the Heat to victory in Game 2. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Six Heat players hit multiple 3-pointers, with Gabe Vincent leading the way on a 4-of-6 effort en route to 23 points. After shooting 0-of-10 from the field in Game 1, Max Stus hit 4 3-pointers in the first quarter in a 4-of-10 effort from long distance for 14 points. Jimmy Butler hit 2-of-5 3-pointers in a 21-point, 9-assist performance, while Robinson (10 points), Kyle Lowry (9 points) and Kevin Love (6 points, 10 rebounds) hit 2 each. Bam Adebayo, meanwhile, did the bulk of his damage in the post while tallying 21 points and 9 rebounds.

Jokić had another big game for the Nuggets with 41 points and 11 rebounds. But Miami limited the playmaking opportunities that sparked Denver's Game 1 win while holding him to 4 assists. Jamal Murray tallied 18 points and 10 assists, while Aaron Gordon was the only other Nuggets starter in double figures with 12 points and 7 rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. shot 2 of 8 from the field in a 5-point, 6-rebound effort. The Nuggets' defense, meanwhile, struggled with their rotations and repeatedly left Miami with open shots on the perimeter.

NBA Finals Schedule:

Game 3: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday (ABC)

Game 4: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Friday (ABC)

Game 5: At Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET June 12 (ABC)

*Game 6: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET June 15 (ABC)

*Game 7: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET June 18 (ABC)

* - if necessary

