Adam Silver: One-year ban 'appropriate' for Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens after incident with Kyle Lowry

NBA commissioner Adam Silver thinks that the decision to fine Golden State Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens $500,000 and ban him for one year is fair following the incident with Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night.

Stevens pushed Lowry when he fell into courtside seats in the fourth quarter while making a play on the ball in Toronto’s 123-109 win against the Warriors, despite sitting two seats away from where Lowry fell.

Silver said that both the league and the Warriors security staff immediately started looking into the incident after it happened, and interviewed Stevens, Lowry and others on Wednesday night.

While the incident prompted quick response from Lowry and others in the league, including LeBron James, Silver thought that a one-year ban and fine was appropriate instead of implementing a lifetime ban.

After all, he said, there isn’t a “rulebook” for incidents like this.

“It’s not a science in terms of making these decisions,” Silver said Thursday at an NBA Cares event, via Mark Medina. “I think ultimately we felt that given how contrite Mr. Stevens was, the fact that he was extraordinarily apologetic, the fact that he had no blemishes on his prior involvement with the NBA or the Warriors, that a one-year ban seemed appropriate together with the fine.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explains why Warriors investor Mark Stevens was given a one-year ban instead of a life-time ban pic.twitter.com/54dxMMObCc — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 6, 2019

Stevens issued an apology on Thursday night, too, saying that he attempted to directly contact everyone involved and has accepted the punishment handed down to him.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night at the NBA Finals and am embarrassed by what transpired,” Stevens said. “What I did was wrong and there is no excuse for it. Mr. Lowry deserves better, and I have reached out today in an attempt to directly apologize to him and other members of the Raptors and Warriors organizations. I’m grateful to those who accepted my calls. I hope that Mr. Lowry and others impacted by this lapse in judgement understand that the behavior I demonstrated last night does not reflect the person I am or have been throughout my life. I made a mistake and I’m truly sorry. I need to be better and look forward to making it right.

“I fully accept the punishment administered by the NBA and the Warriors.”

Despite his harsh language — Stevens allegedly told Lowry to “go [f---] yourself” multiple times — it was his transparency and apologetic nature that made an impression on Silver.

“I know he acknowledged using inappropriate language,” Silver said, via USA Today. “I don’t know if it matched word for word with what Kyle said. There was no dispute over the facts. Even beginning last night, he was very forthcoming and said, 'What I did was 100 percent wrong.' There was no attempt on his part to suggest that words weren’t attributed to him. In words and his deeds last night, there was never a dispute as to what happened.

“Ultimately here, there’s no question that Mr. Stevens made a terrible mistake. And from my standpoint, he’s paying an enormous price for it — not just in terms of the discipline, the ban and the fine — but reputation ally in his community as well. My sense is he really understands that and has taken in to heart.”

