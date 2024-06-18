Advertisement

NBA Finals: Celtics defeat Mavericks for record-setting 18th championship

greg rosenstein
·1 min read

The Celtics are back on top.

Boston defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 at TD Garden Arena on Monday, June 17, to win the 2024 NBA title in five games. The result marked Boston’s 18th championship, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 21 points and 8 rebounds.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks in defeat with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Boston claimed the Larry O’Brien Trophy thanks to one of the greatest offenses in NBA history. The Celtics — who boasted the NBA’s best regular-season record at 64-18 — ranked No. 1 in the league with a 122.2 offensive rating. They were second in points per game (120.6) and rebounds per game (46.3), and they hit the most 3-pointers per game (16.5) of any team.

Jayson Tatum was named first team All-NBA after he put up 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists a game this season. Jaylen Brown complemented him with averages of 23 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Boston’s defense wasn’t too shabby, either. The Celtics’ 110.6 rating was No. 2 in the NBA this season, and they led the league in blocked shots (6.6 a contest).

It is Boston’s first title since 2008, when it beat the Lakers in six games.

This story was first published on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com