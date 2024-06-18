NBA Finals: Celtics defeat Mavericks for record-setting 18th championship

The Celtics are back on top.

Boston defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 at TD Garden Arena on Monday, June 17, to win the 2024 NBA title in five games. The result marked Boston’s 18th championship, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 21 points and 8 rebounds.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks in defeat with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

2024 WORLD CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/31HoRn2LOd — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 18, 2024

Boston claimed the Larry O’Brien Trophy thanks to one of the greatest offenses in NBA history. The Celtics — who boasted the NBA’s best regular-season record at 64-18 — ranked No. 1 in the league with a 122.2 offensive rating. They were second in points per game (120.6) and rebounds per game (46.3), and they hit the most 3-pointers per game (16.5) of any team.

Jayson Tatum was named first team All-NBA after he put up 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists a game this season. Jaylen Brown complemented him with averages of 23 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Boston’s defense wasn’t too shabby, either. The Celtics’ 110.6 rating was No. 2 in the NBA this season, and they led the league in blocked shots (6.6 a contest).

It is Boston’s first title since 2008, when it beat the Lakers in six games.

This story was first published on NBCNews.com.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com