NBA Finals: Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo enters health and safety protocols before Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks got some bad news before Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannis' brother, has been ruled out for the game after entering health and safety protocols, according to the NBA injury report. Antetokounmpo is the only player on the report listed under the protocols, with Donte DiVincenzo and Sam Merrill also out with pre-existing ankle injuries.

The Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo (health and safety protocols) is listed as out for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/JcBpERD1wj — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) July 17, 2021

The eldest Antetokounmpo brother had been seeing occasional minutes for the Bucks in the playoffs, appearing in 13 out of 21 games and averaging 3.5 minutes per game. His biggest appearance was 10 minutes in Game of the Eastern Conference finals.

While that isn't a huge loss for the Bucks, the development is probably concerning for the Bucks because of the likelihood that Antetokounmpo has been spending time with his brother, the current NBA Finals MVP favorite.

Game 5 is still set for tip-off at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday in Phoenix.

