NBA Finals betting: Bettors really like the MVP chances of Kevin Durant and James Harden

Bettors are bullish on the chances of a Nets player winning NBA Finals MVP.

Over 30% of the MVP wagers at BetMGM are on either Kevin Durant or James Harden. Durant has 15.3% of the tickets at the sports book while Harden is close behind at 15.1%. Denver Nuggets C Nikola Jokic — the presumed regular-season MVP — is at 13%.

Harden and Durant are also the two players with the most money wagered. 21.7% of the handle — the total money bet on Finals MVP — is on Harden while Durant is at 18.3% of the cash. The Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic is a distant third at 11.7%. The number of tickets and cash wagered on Harden and Durant make the two players the biggest liability for BetMGM.

The Nets currently lead the Boston Celtics 2-0 in their first round series and can go up 3-0 with a win on Friday night.

LeBron James isn’t as popular of a bet as you might expect. While James’ odds have gone down to +400 from +450 and he remains the favorite to win the award, just 5.8% of the tickets and 5.9% of the handle is on James. James ranks fifth in the number of MVP wagers behind Durant, Harden, Jokic and Joel Embiid.

The Lakers went up 2-1 over the Phoenix Suns with a 109-95 victory on Thursday night.

Doncic, meanwhile, has taken some big bets. He’s just No. 13 in terms of ticket percentage at 2.6% behind Phoenix Suns G Devin Booker and Stephen Curry, whose Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the play-in tournament.

Bettors are also liking big wagers on Utah Jazz C Rudy Gobert. While just 1.6% of the wagers are on Gobert, 10% of the handle is on the defensive stalwart to win MVP.

