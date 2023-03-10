NBA Finals betting, odds: The Bucks and Celtics are now co-favorites to win the title

The Milwaukee Bucks are now tied with the Boston Celtics as the favorites to win the NBA Finals.

The Celtics were the preseason favorites to win the Finals and have stayed at the top of the board for the entire season. But Milwaukee has become the co-favorites with the Celtics at +325 at BetMGM thanks to their great run in 2023.

The Bucks are now 2.5 games ahead of the Celtics with 16 games to go in the regular season. The Bucks have lost just twice in their last 22 games as they’ve gone from 28-16 to 48-18.

Boston has gone 13-9 over its last 22 games and has two more games to play in the regular season than the Bucks. At 46-21, the Celtics are three games back in the loss column.

Those three games are massive too. Whoever doesn’t win the East will be positioned to potentially play the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the playoffs. The Sixers are currently 4.5 games back of the Bucks and are +1300 to win the Finals.

The Sixers look to be a much tougher second-round opponent than the Cleveland Cavaliers (+3000) or New York Knicks (+6600). The Cavaliers and Knicks are currently positioned to play in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 first-round series and the winner would likely face the top seed in the conference.

The odds for both the Celtics and Bucks are significantly ahead of everyone else in the NBA. The two favorites out of the West are the Nuggets and Suns. Both Denver and Phoenix are at +600 to win the Finals as Denver is a virtual lock to be the West’s top seed and the Suns will be without midseason acquisition Kevin Durant for the next couple weeks after he sprained an ankle on Wednesday night.

Current NBA Finals odds