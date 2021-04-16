NBA Finals betting: A huge bet comes in on healing Lakers to win second straight championship

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't been much of a factor the past few weeks. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been out, and it's not like any team could withstand losing two of the top 10 players in the league.

With the Lakers sitting fifth in the Western Conference, one bettor at BetMGM decided it was the time to make a five-figure bet on them to win the championship.

That means BetMGM has an even bigger liability on the Lakers to win it all.

BetMGM takes huge Lakers bet

The big bet on the Lakers was $35,000 to win $122,500. That was at +350 odds. With the big wager, BetMGM then moved the Lakers' odds down to +325.

The Lakers aren't the favorites to win the NBA championship anymore. That's the Brooklyn Nets at +225. The Nets have taken the most bets to win the NBA title, with the Lakers are a close second. The Lakers have the second-best odds, the best odds in the West and will always get bets as perhaps the most publicly backed team in the NBA.

Davis has started to do some on-court work and seems relatively close to coming back. The normally indestructible James suffered a high-ankle sprain in late March. Presumably he'll be back before the playoffs begin.

If James and Davis return, stay healthy and play to their normal levels, they will be just about everyone's pick to at least win the West. The odds on them to win it all aren't great, but good enough for one bettor to take a big swing on them winning another championship.

Can LeBron James and Anthony Davis win another Lakers championship? (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

