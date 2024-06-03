NBA Finals 2024: Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics schedule, merchandise

The Mavericks are back in the NBA Finals after 13 years, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading their team past the Timberwolves to set up a series vs. the Celtics.

Austin may be more of a Spurs city, but the Finals are a time to enjoy good basketball. The first seeded Celtics had the best regular season record, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown spearheading both their offense and defense. They cruised through the Eastern Conference, beating the Heat, the Cavaliers and the Pacers while losing only two games in all three series.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, battled it out with the Clippers and the Thunder, winning both series in six games before winning in five vs. Minnesota, who knocked out the defending champion Nuggets in the prior round.

While there isn't a true rivalry between the two teams, there are some storylines to watch. Irving returns to Boston a half-decade after an ugly ending to his time as a Celtic, while Porzingis matches up with the team that traded him do to a poor fit with Doncic.

Here's what else to know about the 2024 NBA Finals.

2024 NBA Finals Schedule: Mavs vs. Celtics

ABC will be the exclusive broadcaster for the NBA Finals.

Game 1: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Thursday, June 6 (7:30 CT)

Game 2: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 9 (7 CT)

Game 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks , Wednesday, June 12 (7:30 CT)

Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Friday, June 14 (7:30 CT)

Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 (7:30 CT)*

Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Thursday, June 20 (7:30 CT)*

Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 (7 CT)*

Dallas Mavericks merchandise

Exclusive Mavericks NBA Finals and Western Conference Champions merch can be found online at the NBA store, on the Mavericks' official site or on the Fanatics official site.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: NBA Finals 2024: Dallas Mavericks vs. Celtics schedule, merchandise